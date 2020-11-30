Mac’s Family Grill Closes, New Restaurant Opens

Mac’s Family Grill, located at 3011 Longford Drive in Spring Hill, has closed and a new restaurant has opened in its spot. Mac’s Family Grill opened earlier this year. The burger joint shared via Facebook that the restaurant has been sold to Patio West.
Patio West describes themselves as a “southern culture restaurant with fresh and healthy coastal fair.”
Initially, Mac’s Grub Shack first opened in 2013 on Main Street. In 2017, the restaurant was sold and renamed Mac’s Grille. Mac’s Grille has since closed as well.
Mac’s Family Grill opened earlier this year in the former Sidelines location.
Many higher-end food places have opened and closed in Spring Hill. What I see trending since moving here in 2012 is that people don’t have THAT much disposable income. There’s money here, but housing prices and utility costs have risen so drastically that a lot of income now goes to mortgages and household bills. Sure, people eat out, but they don’t want to spend $50 to feed their family hamburgers, no matter the quality.