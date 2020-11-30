Mac’s Family Grill Closes, New Restaurant Opens

Mac’s Family Grill, located at 3011 Longford Drive in Spring Hill, has closed and a new restaurant has opened in its spot. Mac’s Family Grill opened earlier this year. The burger joint shared via Facebook that the restaurant has been sold to Patio West.

Patio West describes themselves as a “southern culture restaurant with fresh and healthy coastal fair.”

Initially, Mac’s Grub Shack first opened in 2013 on Main Street. In 2017, the restaurant was sold and renamed Mac’s Grille. Mac’s Grille has since closed as well.

Mac’s Family Grill opened earlier this year in the former Sidelines location.