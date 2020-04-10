Mac’s Burgers and Beer, located at 3011 Longford Drive in Spring Hill, is now open.

The new burger joint opens in the former Sidelines Grill location.

Of course, many locals are familiar with a Macs burger. Owner, Michael McCray, opened Mac’s Grub Shack in 2013 on Main Street. In 2017, the restaurant was sold and renamed Mac’s Grille. Mac’s Grille has since closed as well.

Thursday, April 9 was the soft opening, the restaurant posted on Facebook. Hours currently are from 4 p – 8 p for carryout orders. Customers can place a To go order by calling 615-302-8104.

The menu posted online features starters like calamari, fried pickles, fried mushrooms, and nachos. The main focus of the menu is burgers from the plain burger, cheeseburger, and the Chevy Silveraydo burger which features a two-half pound burger with cheese and bacon. There’s a burger for everyone.

In addition to burgers, they have sandwiches and salads. The kids menu features meals for $5 with options of a burger, chicken tenders, hot dog, grilled cheese, and mac and cheese.

For the latest news, follow Mac’s Burgers and Beer on Facebook.