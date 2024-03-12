M.L.ROSE Welcomes Spring Vibes with Spring Beer Menu

Spring has officially sprung, and you know what that means at M.L.Rose? It’s time to shake things up and pour a little spring into our pint glasses.

We’ve been mixing, brewing, and taste-testing (it’s a tough job, but someone’s gotta do it), and we’re finally ready to show off our spring lineup.

Spring Beer Selection: Fresh Picks to Make Your Palate Pop!

As the flowers bloom and the world bursts into color, our Spring Beer Menu follows suit with selections that are as fresh as a daisy and as exciting as the first warm day after a long winter.

Let’s dive into the fresh picks that are waiting to make your spring unforgettable.

Black Abbey Gold & Ale – Here’s to the golden hours of spring

This delightful ale is like liquid sunshine. Its smooth, refreshing taste pairs brilliantly with light spring salads or a fun, casual pizza night with friends.

Terrapin Watermelon Gose – Nothing screams spring like the taste of watermelon

This gose brings a perfect balance of sweet and tart, mirroring those bright spring afternoons. It’s a superb choice for kicking back after a long day.

Diskin Babe Magnet Rosé Cider – Who says rosé is just for wine?

This cider is a game-changer, blending the best of both worlds with its fruity, floral notes and a cheeky cider twist. It’s a match made in heaven for light pastas or a berry-laden dessert.

Stiegl Radler Grapefruit – For those who like a dash of citrus with their spring

Light, effervescent, and bursting with grapefruit goodness, it’s the ultimate refreshment for any day. Pair it with seafood or a citrusy salad, and you’ve got yourself a springtime feast.

And don’t miss out on our other vibrant selections ready to add an extra zing to your spring:

Sullivan’s Black Marble Stout Nitro

Von Trapp’s Golden Helles

Jackalope Lovebird

Edmund’s Oast Arcade Pale Ale

Monday Night Juice Raptor Hazy IPA

Czechvar Original Czech Lager

Xül Toro y Oso Mexican Lager

Marble Fox Southern Blonde Ale

So, what are you waiting for? Make your spring a little brighter, tastier, and much more fun with us at M.L.Rose. Let’s make some memories that’ll last long after the season changes. See you soon!

Source: M.L.ROSE

