M.L.Rose Sets Open Date for Franklin Location

At the end of last year, we shared the news that M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers announced founder Austin Ray had plans to expand to Franklin.

The brand’s second newest location is at 3084 Columbia Avenue, a former Chili’s location. A sign at the location says the restaurant will open on Monday, July 15th.

Guests can expect the well-known ‘get out without getting fancy’ atmosphere found in established M.L.Rose locations, including a comfortable, lively, and relaxed space that celebrates the spirit of the neighborhood. M.L.Rose Franklin will be uniquely designed to cater to the local sports crowd with ample space and TV coverage. The location will also feature a covered, dog-friendly patio, a spacious turf area, and an outdoor fireplace.

The original M.L.Rose opened on 8th Avenue South in 2008 and quickly became a neighborhood staple. The combination of great burgers, pub food and a focus on the emerging craft beer market prompted rapid growth, as well as the second location on Charlotte Avenue, which opened in 2012, M.L.Rose Capitol View, which opened in 2017. M.L.Rose Mt. Juliet, the first location outside of Nashville, opened in 2021. In addition to Franklin, M.L.Rose plans to open a location in East Nashville’s Inglewood neighborhood in 2024.

