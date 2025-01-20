M.L.ROSE Introduces New $9.99 Lunch Legends

Whether visitors are long-time M.L.Rose fans or new patrons, this year is packed with exciting news that will make taste buds sing and lunch breaks legendary. Here’s a sneak peek at what’s brewing!

Introducing the $9.99 Lunch Legends Let’s talk lunch—because M.L.Rose made it legendary. The restaurant is excited to roll out its brand-new $9.99 Lunch Legends menu, available Monday through Friday until 2 PM. Packed with flavor and options, this lineup offers something for everyone, all at a wallet-friendly price.

The Mel Burgers Diners can meet their new lunchtime obsession: M.L.Rose’s Mel Burgers served on Martin’s Potato Buns with crispy waffle fries. Each burger is packed with personality and bold flavors:

Lil Mel : A classic favorite with a ¼ lb burger, American cheese, pickles, and M.L.Rose’s signature awesome sauce.

: A classic favorite with a ¼ lb burger, American cheese, pickles, and M.L.Rose’s signature awesome sauce. 5 Alarm Mel : Turning up the heat with habanero jack cheese, 5-alarm sauce, and fresh jalapeños.

: Turning up the heat with habanero jack cheese, 5-alarm sauce, and fresh jalapeños. Smoky Mel : Featuring smoked cheddar, crispy onions, and tangy BBQ sauce.

: Featuring smoked cheddar, crispy onions, and tangy BBQ sauce. Bleu Cheese Mel : For cheese lovers—bleu cheese dressing, crumbles, and bacon. Because it’s feeling kind of fancy.

: For cheese lovers—bleu cheese dressing, crumbles, and bacon. Because it’s feeling kind of fancy. Nashville Hot Mel : A crispy fried chicken breast spiced up with Nashville hot seasoning, hot honey, and dill pickle ranch.

: A crispy fried chicken breast spiced up with Nashville hot seasoning, hot honey, and dill pickle ranch. El Hombre Mel: Serrano cream cheese, jalapeño pepper jelly, and bacon balance the heat and sweetness.

Other Legends For those not in the mood for a burger, M.L.Rose offers these tasty options:

Crispy Chicken Salad : Fried chicken, bacon, cheddar and jack cheese, savory pecans, and fresh greens tossed in honey mustard.

: Fried chicken, bacon, cheddar and jack cheese, savory pecans, and fresh greens tossed in honey mustard. Strawberry Fields Salad : Sliced chicken, strawberries, feta cheese, and fresh greens tossed in a strawberry balsamic vinaigrette. Perfect for those watching their resolutions!

: Sliced chicken, strawberries, feta cheese, and fresh greens tossed in a strawberry balsamic vinaigrette. Perfect for those watching their resolutions! Thai Peanut Chicken Salad : This zesty salad features sliced chicken, crispy wontons, and greens tossed in a ginger-lime vinaigrette and topped with peanut sauce and sesame seeds.

: This zesty salad features sliced chicken, crispy wontons, and greens tossed in a ginger-lime vinaigrette and topped with peanut sauce and sesame seeds. Grilled Chicken Nachos: Layered housemade tortilla chips with queso, black beans, grilled chicken, pico de gallo, jalapeños, sour cream, and salsa.

Source: M.L.ROSE

