



Lynchburg Music Fest, a three-day music and camping festival featuring dozens of country and bluegrass bands in historic Lynchburg will take place October 2 – 4. The event was originally scheduled for August but changed dates due to COVID-19. The festival also announced the location will move from downtown Lynchburg to “Music Hollow,” a farm that is located in the south of the county filled with spacious fields and beautiful landscape. Headlining the three-day event starting on Friday evening will be Kip Moore.

“The new venue has been confirmed, and we are super excited about all the positive changes this will bring to Lynchburg Music Fest. Music Hollow, the new home place of Lynchburg Music Fest, is a farm that will allow us to have everything on one site with plenty of space to grow. We can’t wait for everyone to see it,” said Jonny Hill, owner of Igniter Productions and Lynchburg Music Fest.

Kip Moore – the American country singer-songwriter composed “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” by Jake Owen, “Cigarette” by Frankie Ballard, “Headlights, Taillights, and Radios” by Tracy Lawrence. He also co-wrote Jake Wesley’s 2012 single “Walking Contradictions,” two tracks on Thompson Square’s self-titled debut album: “All the Way” and “Let’s Fight.”

“We are thrilled to be bringing on Kip Moore as our Sunday night headliner for this year’s festival. We started Lynchburg Music Fest with the goal of highlighting amazing singer-songwriters and few people exemplify that better than Kip!” said Lynchburg Music Fest owner, Jonny Hill.

Additional artists and full lineup to be announced soon.

For those interested in camping, sites are available. Tickets can be purchased through the Lynchburg Music Fest website.

Craig and Wheeler Realty and Auction is also confirmed as a sponsor for Lynchburg Music Fest this year. Craig and Wheeler Realty and Auction, LLC. is a third-generation owned company by Tad and Ben Craig. Started in 1973 by their grandfather and father, Craig & Wheeler serves the middle Tennessee area in auctions and private sales in residential, new construction, land, and commercial real estate.



