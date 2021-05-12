Lynchburg Music Fest Returns This Summer

By
Donna Vissman
-
Lynchburg Music Fest
photo from Lynchburg Music Fest

Lynchburg Music Festival is set to return in 2021, taking place July 8 – 10.

Via Facebook, the music festival announced, “Big announcement!!! Change your calendars!!! We are so excited to kick this year off we’ve decided to move it up to July 8-10, 2021, and added another day of music and activities! This is going to be one party you aren’t gonna want to miss!”

The three-day festival will begin on Thursday, July 8 and run through Saturday, July 10 with no Sunday performances, as in previous years.

The entire lineup hasn’t been shared at this time. Via Facebook, the music fest announced Cody Johnson will headline the event on Saturday and Hardy will headline the event on Friday.

Now in its third year, the festival has moved from downtown Lynchburg to 1615 Louse Creek Road in Mulberry.

With the change in location, they allow car camping, RV camping, and VIP glamping with a premiere camping spot, showers, and a furnished tent. General admission tickets start at $85 for the weekend and weekend general admission camping is $60.

Purchase your tickets here.

