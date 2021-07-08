Lynchburg Music Fest Begins, Tickets Still Available

The 3rd-annual Lynchburg Music Fest returns to Music Hollow July 8-10 for three days of music, camping, and also a rodeo, announces the final artist lineup for this year’s event: Cody Johnson, Hardy, Jameson Rodgers, Parmalee, Walker Hayes, Ernest, Tyler Brayden, Joe & Martina, Resurrection a Journey Tribute Band, Lucas Hoge, Cody Purvis, Lee Gibson, Matt Dillon, Vending Machine Bandits, Sarah Pearson, Logan Wheat, Luke Ledbetter, Kristie Kraus, Brooke Lynn, Bryce Reeg, Zach Davis, Wingate, Manny Alexander, Salemtown, Andy & Lee Huffer, Aaron Tanner, Asher Cataldo, Carrie Welling, and Southern Moss. Alongside performances from these artists, the 2020 festival will feature songwriters Tony Lane, James T Slater. Also, this year adding in the afterparty stage featuring DJ Cliffy D and Matt Dillon.

With special thanks to official sponsors Jack Daniel’s Distillery, Coors Light, Vizzy, Newton Nissan South, Zyn, Farm Credit Mid America, DKI Apex Restoration, ZK Ranches, Cherokee Distributing, Evan’s Lumber, PepsiCo, American Craft Distillers, and Lynchburg Winery. Lynchburg Music Fest features dozens of legendary and up-and-coming country artists – the perfect getaway for music and whiskey aficionados alike.

Tickets are still available at lynchburgmusicfest.com.

“We are beyond excited about the amazing talent involved in this year’s Lynchburg Music Fest,” said Jonny Hill, Founder and owner of Lynchburg Music Fest. “We’re proud to showcase these artists and everything Southern Tennessee has to offer.” “Going into year three of the event we couldn’t be more excited and thankful for the opportunity and support, this is going to be the biggest year yet and we hope to see everyone who can make it out and enjoy the experience.”

New this year, the Fest will feature the Lynchburg Music Fest Rodeo on Saturday to give attendees a lot more added value and activities to do on top of the music; The Jack Daniel’s Club Select tent with an acoustic stage; and many more activities, sponsors and vendors to add to the experience. In addition, this year an after-party stage each night starting at 10:30 to midnight to keep the party going.