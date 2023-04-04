Lyle Lovett to Bring Summer Tour to Nashville

Lyle Lovett confirms new nationwide summer tour dates with his renowned Large Band. General on-sale begins April 7 at 10am local time, visit lylelovett.com. The tour will stop in Nashville on August 14th at Ryman Auditorium.

An Evening with Lyle Lovett and His Large Band will feature an arrangement of Lovett standards, as well as songs from his critically acclaimed album 12th of June.

12th of June was released last year on Verve Records. Produced by Chuck Ainlay and Lovett, the album features a mix of new originals, standards by Nat King Cole and Dave Frishberg, and a Horace Silver instrumental, representing Lovett’s dynamic live performances with his Large Band.

Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the new album continues to highlight Lovett’s ability to fuse elements of jazz, country, western swing, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers.