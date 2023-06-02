Lyft Lays Off Over 100 Nashville Employees

Lyft recently cut over 100 jobs in Davidson County, according to Tennessee’s Layoff Reports Archive.

On May 30, 2023, rideshare company Lyft Inc. filed an official WARN Notice with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, notifying the agency of a permanent layoff effective April 28, 2023.

Approximately 133 workers have been affected by the permanent layoff. According to the Nashville Business Journal, the layoffs were part of the company-wide 26% cut, executed by Lyft’s newest CEO David Risher.

In 2015, Lyft moved its customer service operations to Downtown Nashville on 2nd Avenue. By late 2018, the company reportedly had 750 employees. Nearly four years later in mid-2022, there were 250 local employees.

The amount of Lyft employees that remain in Nashville has not been reported at this time.