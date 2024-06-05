USA Basketball announced on Wednesday the 2024 USA Basketball 3×3 Women’s National Team that will compete at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

LVFL Cierra Burdick, who played at Tennessee from 2011-15, is one of four players named to the squad. She’ll join Cameron Brink, Rhyne Howard and Hailey Van Lith on the four-player team. The roster was selected by the USA Basketball 3×3 Women’s National Team Committee.

“It is an honor to announce the USA Basketball 3×3 Women’s National Team,” said Jay Demings, USA Basketball 3×3 national team director and member of the USA Basketball 3×3 women’s selection committee. “It is an exciting process to put a roster together that will represent the country on a global stage. We are thankful for all the athletes who attended training camps or participated in 3×3 competitions on the journey to Paris 2024.”

Each member of the team has both USA Basketball 5-on-5 and 3×3 experience. The four athletes attended the recent 2024 USA Basketball 3×3 Women’s National Team training camp in Springfield, Massachusetts, and played in the subsequent FIBA 3×3 Women’s Series Springfield Stop.

Full Story

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email