Luxury Women’s Fashion Boutique H. Audrey to Open in Franklin

Beloved luxury women’s fashion boutique H. Audrey is opening a new location in the heart of Cool Springs’ premier shopping district, McEwen Northside.

H. Audrey’s new storefront will be a 1,640-square-foot space, with an anticipated opening in early summer 2026. A larger grand opening celebration is planned for later in the season.

Founded in Nashville in 2007 by musician and entrepreneur Holly Williams, the daughter of Hank Williams, Jr., H. Audrey delivers a seamless shopping experience with a highly curated selection of luxury fashion brands, including Nili Lotan, Zimmermann, Ulla Johnson, Staud, Anine Bing and Alemais. The Green Hills-based boutique offers both an elevated in-store shopping experience and personalized styling services, with stylists available to work one-on-one with clients in person or virtually.

Retail veteran Mitch Johnson took ownership of H. Audrey in 2024, continuing the boutique’s legacy while bringing a bold vision to expand the brand.

“The brands we carry are not easily found outside of the city, which is why it was important for us to bring H. Audrey closer to customers in Williamson County,” said Johnson. “McEwen Northside was a clear choice when deciding to expand the H. Audrey brand. They have established themselves as a high-end shopping destination where we will certainly thrive.”

H. Audrey is the newest retailer announced for McEwen Northside, joining recent additions like Hawkers Asian Street Food and Paris Baguette in strengthening the district’s mix of retail and dining and reinforcing its status as a premier destination in Middle Tennessee.

“At McEwen Northside, we’re intentional about creating a destination that blends elevated retail, unique dining experiences and everyday life,” said Grant Kinnett, Director of Retail Leasing at Boyle Investment Company. “H. Audrey brings a distinct sense of style and authenticity that aligns seamlessly with that vision and we’re excited to introduce this beloved Nashville brand to Cool Springs.”

About McEwen Northside

McEwen Northside is a walkable urban village, bringing vibrancy and flair to a suburban setting. Joint venture partners Northwood Investors, Northwood Ravin and Boyle Investment Company have developed McEwen Northside to be a destination that brings people together and fosters community. Every facet of this district is designed to enhance an experience that stands out, surprises and satisfies at every turn. It is the only development in Cool Springs that offers fully integrated commercial, retail, residential and green space. Among the largest and most expensive commercial projects in Williamson County, McEwen Northside offers easy access to I-65, widening the talent pool for local companies and providing a central location for retailers in one of the most desirable retail markets in the country. The thoughtfully planned urban hot spot is home to a mix of first-to-market concepts and local brands, such as Vintage Vine 100, Perry’s Steakhouse, Jeni’s Ice Cream, Just Love Coffee, Club Pilates, Vuori, Oak Hall, Gorjana, Shake Shack, and more. Home to 600,000 square feet of Class A office space, including Mitsubishi Motors North American HQ, Omnia Partners, DCS, TMP, and others it offers prime access to I-65, expanding opportunities for businesses and retailers. Learn more by following us on Instagram @mcewennorthside or on the web at www.mcewennorthside.com.

