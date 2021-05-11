Luxury New Build in Brentwood – $7.49M – New to Market!

By
Williamson Source
-
502 Franklin Road in Brentwood

Looking for luxury in Brentwood? 502 Franklin Rd, currently under construction with a May/June 2022 targeted completion date, is now for sale. Contact luxury Franklin Realtor® Susan Gregory for information.

502 Franklin Rd

This luxurious home is situated on a 3.22-acre lot in a prime Brentwood location. Features include a gourmet kitchen and separate prep kitchen, wine cellar, elevator, main level master with separate master baths, sauna, breakfast bar, master suite courtyard with firepit, six-car garage with courtyard, guest bedroom on the main level, sun room, media room with wet bar, bunk room, bonus room with roof terrace, two laundry rooms, large covered porch with fireplace and outdoor kitchen, in-ground pool, and pool pavilion.

More Details

  • 6 bedrooms
  • 7 full bathrooms; 2 half-bathrooms
  • 11,217 square feet
  • Six-car garage with ability for car lifts in each bay
  • $7,499,900.00

School Zoning

  • Lipscomb Elementary
  • Brentwood Middle School
  • Brentwood High School

Learn More With Luxury Realtor® Susan Gregory

For more information about 502 Franklin Rd, contact luxury Realtor® Susan Gregory online or call (615) 300-5111 today. And if you’re looking to buy or sell in Franklin, Brentwood, Arrington, or the surrounding areas, reach out to Susan and the Parks Realty team today!

More dream homes in Brentwood are available at The Reserve at RainTree Forest. Explore these listings:

1615 Treehouse Court, Lot 115
$TBD • 5 Bd’s • 5.5 Ba’s • 4,446 SF • Completion: TBD

1587 Eastwood Dr, Lot 126
$1.85M • 6 Bd’s • 5 full Ba’s • 2 half Ba’s • 5,399 SF • Completion: Jan. 2022

1604 Eastwood Dr, Lot 116
$TBD • 5 Bd’s • 6 full Ba’s • 2 half Ba’s • 6,200 SF • Completion: TBD

1591 Eastwood Dr, Lot 124
$1,794,900 • 6 Bd’s • 6 full Ba’s • 2 half Ba’s • 6,182 SF • Completion: April/May 2022

1589 Eastwood Dr, Lot 125
$TBD • 4 Bd’s • 3 full Ba’s • 1 half Ba • 3,468 SF • Completion: TBD

