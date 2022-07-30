Luxury Is Everywhere in Tennessee!

Nashville has recently become a popular travel destination. Many people visit and fall in love with our amazing city and the natural beauty of the surrounding areas.

What visitors and newcomers may not realize is that the Nashville area has been home to those who enjoy luxury homes and the finer things since its founding in 1806. In fact, a number of these 19th-century homes are still standing and open to the public as historical sites, including the Two Rivers Mansion, the Belle Meade Plantation, the Belmont Mansion, and Cheekwood Mansion and Botanical Gardens.

Since the burgeoning country music industry in Nashville in the mid-20th century, musicians and artists have been establishing their own opulent estates here. However, over the past couple of decades, the beauty and charm of Music City, also known as the Athens of the South, has become a major draw for Hollywood celebrities, entertainers in other genres and fields, and a vast number of corporate executives, all seeking luxury and privacy.

But you don’t have to be a celebrity to enjoy the luxury Nashville has to offer.

Take a tour of the Middle Tennessee area and you will find luxury neighborhoods and secluded estates. Within the downtown Nashville area, posh new dwellings have been popping up in The Gulch, 12 South, Germantown, Belmont-Hillsboro, and many others. Moving west of town, you can explore the affluent neighborhoods of Belle Meade, Forest Hills, and Green Hills.

If you want to enjoy the lush natural settings outside the city limits, consider Hendersonville and Gallatin north of Nashville, or take a short drive south to visit Brentwood, Franklin, and Nolensville. While there are beautiful older homes in these areas, longtime residents and newcomers alike have fueled the construction of grand homes, luxurious neighborhoods, and palatial estates with amazing views that are still only minutes from all the action in the city.

Luxury seekers north of town are purchasing homes in Saundersville Station, Lake Club Estates, and Mansker Farms in Hendersonville, Cambridge Farms, Grandview Estates, and Bay Watch Pointe in Gallatin. South of the city, Franklin and Brentwood offer The Grove, Avalon, Southall, Heathrow Hills, and Stonehenge (not just a stack of rocks!), while Nolensville is home to Morgan Farms and Arrington. If you branch out just a bit into the countryside, you will also find picturesque private estates with considerable acreage in College Grove, Columbia, Thompson Station, and many other areas.

This is only a small sampling of what the Nashville area has to offer to those who want luxury, beauty, and also the convenience of an exciting city only a short drive away.

