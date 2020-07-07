



Warren Bradley Partners makes the process of buying and selling homes in Middle Tennessee’s luxury real estate market easy. With a goal of providing every client with the absolute best service, Warren Bradley Partners goes above and beyond for clients every step of the way. As Marty Warren says, “Our job is to make sure the journey is the best it can be for our clients.”

112 Chatfield Way, Franklin, TN 37067

An immaculate park-like setting surrounds this beautiful Franklin home that’s zoned for Kenrose, Woodland Middle and Ravenwood High School. A versatile floorplan places the owner’s bedroom suite on the main level, with a second owner’s suite on the second floor. An inviting kitchen opens up to a family room with a beautiful stone fireplace and vaulted ceilings with wood beams. Bonus rooms can be found on the second floor and daylight basement level.

6 beds

5 full baths

1 half-bath

7,048 square feet

0.51 acres

Built in 2005

Explore this listing.

7 Colonel Winstead Dr, Brentwood, TN 37027

This custom residence designed by architect Scott Wilson exceeds all expectations with its exquisite details. The interior unfolds, room after room, with luxurious appointments that will be treasured for years to come. Just a few of this home’s many custom features: captivating fiber optic shelving in the dining room, Sapele wood cabinetry in the kitchen, Venetian plaster wall and ceiling accents, and many more. A resort-like outdoor living area features an infinity edge pool, screen porch, putting green, balcony, and terrace. And don’t miss the home spa!

4 beds

4 full baths

3 half-bath

9,149 square feet

1.68 acres

Built in 2003

Explore this listing.

Contact Warren Bradley Partners to View

To schedule a viewing of either of these properties, or for help buying, selling or relocating, contact Warren Bradley Partners online or by calling (615) 300-8663.



