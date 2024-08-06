Luxury Brentwood Estate, Once Listed at $10.5M, Heads to Online Auction

Interluxe Auctions, the leading online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming online auction for The Brentwood Estate in Bentwood, TN. The property, previously listed for $10,500,000, is now headed to auction with a starting bid of $3,500,000 on Monday, August 19th at 9:00 am CDT.

Constructed in 2018, this 5-bedroom estate features 6 full bathrooms and 2 half baths, showcasing the finest finishes throughout. The formal living room impresses with soaring ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows offering panoramic views. The gourmet kitchen is equipped with top-tier appliances, while the movie theater boasts state-of-the-art equipment for an unparalleled viewing experience. Expansive entertainment spaces include a spacious screened- in porch, a walk-out basement with a versatile flex space leading to a 12-person Jacuzzi, a golf simulator, and a beautiful sun deck complete with a large firepit.

Beyond the main residence, the estate includes a 1.75-acre stocked pond, a tennis/pickleball court, and a charming 320± sq. ft. guest cabin. The guest cabin features one bedroom, a full bathroom, and a kitchen. Originally designed and built for singer-songwriter Kenny Chesney as a songwriting retreat, this cabin adds a touch of musical history to the property.

“As a second-generation realtor, I have always strived to bring exceptional properties to discerning buyers, and The Brentwood Estate is no exception. Its features and fantastic amenities make it a true gem,” stated Blake Glaskox of Luxury Homes International. “Partnering with Interluxe Auctions allows us to showcase this extraordinary home to a wider audience and ensure a seamless, high-end auction experience.”

“Interluxe is thrilled to present The Brentwood Estate, a truly remarkable property in the heart of Brentwood, TN,” stated Stacy Kirk, Vice President of Interluxe Auctions. “This auction represents an incredible opportunity to own a stunning home featuring the finest finishes and luxurious amenities, all in an amazing location.”

The Brentwood Estate is being offered in cooperation with Blake Glaskox of Luxury Homes International. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auction begins Monday, August 19th. Previews are Friday and Saturday, August 16-17, from 11:00 am -3:00 pm, and Sunday, August 18th, from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm. Agents are fully protected, and a buyer’s agent commission is being offered.

More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at http://www.interluxe.com/12573. See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.interluxe.com for complete details.

