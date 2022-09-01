Luxury Abounds in the Nashville Area

If you’re considering moving to Nashville, you probably know that the city has become one of the most popular areas for those looking to relocate. But don’t think that home options are limited to either trendy, contemporary condos in downtown or quaint farmhouses further outside the city.

The truth is Nashville has always been a city of luxury. If you don’t believe us, just check out former President Andrew Jackson’s home, The Hermitage, or some of the other historic homes in the area.

But we also have plenty of newer luxury homes in some amazing communities. Licensed realtor Susan Gregory would like to introduce you to a few.

Nashville

With the rise in Nashville’s popularity, we’ve also seen an increase in luxury homes in the downtown area. Because land is scarce, condos or townhouses have been popping up downtown, but there’s no skimping on details. The Gulch is a favorite area offering views of the Nashville skyline and putting residents in the middle of the action.

Just a few minutes west, you’ll find the slightly quieter neighborhoods of Green Hills, Forrest Hills, and Belle Meade. Green Hills seems like another small town unto itself, with dining, shopping, and nightlife, including the upscale shops of Green Hills Mall and the world-famous Bluebird Café music venue. However, just blocks off the main road, you’ll find beautiful homes on quiet streets.

Belle Meade has long been known as the “old money” section of Nashville, but in recent years, some of the homes have transferred into the hands of newer money – and that’s not a bad thing. These homes are grand estates and driving through the streets of Belle Meade is like taking a “Tour of Homes.”

A bit further south, is the Forrest Hills neighborhood with both modest homes on smaller lots and larger homes with more land. In some areas of Forrest Hills, you may be hard pressed to “find” the homes at all as there are residences of music industry people that are so well hidden you might never know they were there at all.

Brentwood

Brentwood, just south of Nashville, is home to an abundance of luxury neighborhoods and gated communities – you can’t go wrong here. This little town, officially incorporated in 1969, has become one of the most desirable locales in the area, with dining, shopping, and recreation to spare.

The Governor’s Club is an opulent gated community on the eastern edge of Brentwood that’s home to Middle Tennessee’s premier Arnold Palmer golf course. Mr. Palmer personally worked with his team to design the land use plan and golf course on this 600-acre property, which includes estate homes, a clubhouse, a resort style swimming pool, the Palmer Room restaurant, and more. This is luxury defined.

Another sought-after neighborhood is the Brentwood Country Club (BCC). Home to the McGavock family in the 1800s, the 215-acre property was leased to the BCC in the mid-1950s and has remained with them ever since. It now boasts exquisite homes, a prime golf course, junior Olympic swimming pool, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Best of all, it’s less than a mile from Brentwood’s dining, shopping, and entertainment.

Franklin

Franklin is known as the home of music and Hollywood celebrities wanting to get away from the crush of fans and paparazzi. And it’s true, you will see them at the local coffee shop and even grocery shopping, but a word of advice from Nashville natives: we do not speak to them, we do not ask for autograph or selfies, they are regular people just like us ☺ And you might find them or their producers in some of these luxury neighborhoods in Franklin.

On the west side is the aptly named Westhaven, a planned community that’s like a little town all its own. Westhaven has homes in a variety of price ranges, but they all fit the definition of luxurious. And this neighborhood has so much to offer, from multiple swimming pools (one is like a waterpark!); a clubhouse with a mini movie theater; a town center with shopping, dining, salons, and even medical offices; and events and entertainment, often provided by your professional music industry neighbors. What more could you want?

To the east is Avalon, which actually consists of five communities: The Meade, The Villages, The Hamlets, The Vale, and The Tors, the last two being gated. If the name brings thoughts of King Arthur and Camelot, then you’re right on track, since the developers desire was to create a community with features reminiscent of the natural beauty associated with the myth. To accomplish this, they situated the neighborhood on 600 acres but have kept about 300 acres in a natural state and offer homes on lots ranging from half an acre up to 15 acres. Avalon is in the heart of Cool Springs, so while the homes are nestled in a scenic woodland, one only needs to drive outside the gates to reach civilization.

Although technically in College Grove, The Grove community is considered by most to be a Franklin neighborhood. Here you’ll find a championship golf course, which is home to Williamson County’s only professional golf tournament, and sumptuous estate homes. The 1,100 acres of The Grove offers unparalleled amenities, including restaurants, a spa, swimming pools, fitness center, racquet sports, and equestrian services.

These are only a few of the many luxury communities in the Nashville area. If you are looking for a place to relax in comfort and style, let Susan Gregory, an experienced, licensed realtor in Nashville, assist you in finding your new luxury home. Call Susan today at 615-207-5600.

Susan Gregory

8119 Isabella Ln Ste 105, Brentwood, TN 37027

(615) 300-5111