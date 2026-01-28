Luna Records Hosting Dave Mustaine Meet & Greet in Franklin

The Factory at Franklin is open on Wednesday, January 28th, with a special event taking place at Luna Records tonight at 6 pm.

Fans can meet Megadeth co-founder Dave Mustaine. In order to attend the meet & greet, you must purchase a CD or LP from Luna Records event page here.

It is a limited event with only 200 tickets available to the event. On the Luna Record Facebook page, it was shared that a few tickets are available for the event. You can take a photo with Mustaine, but no autographs are allowed.

When you arrive at the event, there will be a check-in table in front of the record shop where you will receive your wristband and the item you ordered.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email