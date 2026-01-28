Luna Records Hosting Dave Mustaine Meet & Greet in Franklin

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo from Luna Record

The Factory at Franklin is open on Wednesday, January 28th, with a special event taking place at Luna Records tonight at 6 pm.

Fans can meet Megadeth co-founder Dave Mustaine. In order to attend the meet & greet, you must purchase a CD or LP from Luna Records event page here. 

It is a limited event with only 200 tickets available to the event. On the Luna Record Facebook page, it was shared that a few tickets are available for the event. You can take a photo with Mustaine, but no autographs are allowed.

When you arrive at the event, there will be a check-in table in front of the record shop where you will receive your wristband and the item you ordered.

Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
Instagram Twitter

