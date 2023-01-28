Lululemon Franklin Moves to a New Location

Athletic wear store Lululemon has a new storefront in Franklin.

It was a short move – just a few stores down to the vacated Mountain High location at 1556 W McEwen Drive.

Completely renovated inside; you won’t recognize it from the previous occupant. The store is more spacious and has more natural light. Hours for the store are Monday- Saturday, 10 am – 8 pm, and Sunday, 11 am – 6 pm.

Williamson County has two Lululemon stores, one in Franklin and one pop-up store at Hill Center Brentwood.

The first Lululemon store opened in Green Hills back in 2010. Lululemon is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The company just projected for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022; they expect their net revenue to be in the range of $2.660 billion to $2.700 billion.

They offer athletic clothing for men and women, from yoga pants to running shoes and the popular belt bag.