Luke Combs to Host Free Show Before Saturday Concert

Luke Combs is bringing his World Tour to Nashville’s Nissan Stadium this weekend. Combs is playing Friday and Saturday night. The show is sold out on Saturday but if you didn’t score tickets, you can still be a part of the evening by attending a free event ahead of the concert.

The Luke Combs Bootleggers Tailgate party will begin at 2 pm. Artists scheduled to perform include Drew Parker, Madeline Edwards and Ben Chapman.

Find the tailgate party in the South Parking Lot R, with local radio on site, early merchandise sales and all the fun you need before the show.

Tickets for the Friday night show are available HERE.