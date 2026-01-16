Luke Combs’ Category 10 Celebrates Football’s Biggest Game

Luke Combs’ Category 10 will host a free viewing party on Sunday, February 8th in celebration of football’s biggest game. Guests can enjoy signature cocktails and game day dishes inspired by Luke Combs, all while watching The Big Game on Hurricane Hall’s nearly 25-foot-wide LED screen. Between The Big Game action, Category 10 will offer on-site activities in Hurricane Hall, including commercial bingo for everyone to enjoy.

For fans looking to take their game day experience to the next level, Category 10 will offer VIP couches, recliners and tables for purchase in the third floor 5 Leaf Clover Sports bar. This exclusive ticket package offers the ultimate football fan prime seating and take-home collectibles, ensuring a premium way to enjoy the action. For more information on The Big Game at Category 10, and to reserve VIP experiences, please visit category10.com/event/the-big-game-2026.

Category 10 is located at 120 2nd Ave N, Nashville.

