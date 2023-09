Luke Combs and wife Nicole welcomed a second baby.

The couple shared on social media a baby boy, Beau Lee Combs was born on August 15th.

Sharing, “8.15.2023 – Beau Lee Combs. Welcome to the world. We couldn’t love you more.”

Beau’s arrival was a little early. Luke was out on tour in Australia in August.

The couple wed in 2020 and have a son Tex Lawerence who is 14 months old. Back in March, they shared the news of a second baby on the way.

