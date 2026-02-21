Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Welcome Baby Boy

Luke Combs and wife, Nicole Combs, welcomed their third baby recently.

Combs shared the news on social media, stating, “Happy due date to the littlest Combs BOY! We’ve loved soaking up these last few weeks of newborn snuggles. Chet Wiley Combs”

With the addition of Chet Wiley Combs, the couple now has three boys. In the social media post, Combs shows a photo of Tex Lawrence (2022), their oldest son, and Beau Lee (2023), who is admiring their newest brother.

Nicole adds on social media, “We’ve loved soaking up these last few weeks of newborn snuggles.”

The couple didn’t reveal Chet’s birthdate but noted his due date was February 19th. Nicole announced her pregnancy on social media in September 2025.

Combs will release his highly anticipated new album, The Way I Am, on March 20 via Sony Music Nashville. Produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, The Way I Am consists of 22 tracks.

In celebration of the new music, Combs will kick off his massive “My Kinda Saturday Night Tour” this spring.

More Entertainment News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email