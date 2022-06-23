Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Share First Photo of Their Son Born on Father’s Day

Luke Combs is a father!

During CMA Fest, Combs shared he’d probably be a father by Father’s Day but the new addition to the family arrived on Father’s Day.

Combs shared a photo of himself, wife and baby on social media and wrote, “Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn’t agree more. Me and Nicole Hocking are over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family. Life is good. Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world!”

Combs wife Nicole added on social media, “It’s going to be hard to top this past Father’s Day 🥲 Welcome to the world, Tex Lawrence Combs. You are the best chillest angel boy and I’m so happy I was chosen to be your mom. These are the days.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs)

In April, the couple revealed they were expecting their first baby in a social media post,

Stating, “Here we go y’all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe. It’s gonna be a hell of a ride @nicolejcombs.”

On Friday this week, Luke Comb will release his latest album “Growin’ Up.”

