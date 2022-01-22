Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Share Baby News

By
Donna Vissman
-
Luke Combs
photo from Luke Combs Instagram

And baby makes three!

Luke Combs and his wife Nicole announced the baby news on social media.

Stating, “Here we go y’all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe. It’s gonna be a hell of a ride Nicole Hocking”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs)

In a series of photos on Instagram, you can see Luke standing behind Nicole while they hold a photo of the sonogram.

Nicole also shared the good news on social media by stating, “this may be the best year yet 🤍 baby BOY combs coming spring 2022!! we are so incredibly excited & thankful.”

Fellow country artists congratulated the couple. Maren Morris says, “Congratulations, y’all!”

Kane Brown added, “BRO!!!! Congrats my guy! Gonna be a lot harder to jump on call of duty now” and Ashley McBride shared, “this is FANTASTIC!! Congratulations you two!!!!”

The couple was wed a year and a half ago in August 2020, they held their ceremony in Florida.

Previous article6 Easy to Keep Beauty New Year’s Resolutions
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day make it two. Contact me at [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here