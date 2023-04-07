Luke Combs Adds Surprise Show at Nissan on Friday

In response to the overwhelming support for his new album and record-breaking World Tour, country superstar and reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs will add a second stop at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium next Friday, April 14. Tickets for the concert, which will feature special guests Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny and Brent Cobb, go on-sale today, April 7, at 10:00am CT—full details HERE. Tickets for the Saturday, April 15 show are long sold-out.

Of the surprise addition, Combs comments, “Been seeing a lot of people trying to find tickets for the show in Nashville next Saturday, so my team and I were working to open up as many additional tickets as possible, then I figured let’s just go ahead and play another show, so I’m excited to announce tickets for a show next Friday are on sale now!”

Released last month, Gettin’ Old—a companion to Comb’s acclaimed 2022 record, Growin’ Up—was released last month via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville. Stream/purchase HERE.

Produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, Gettin’ Old is Combs’ fourth full-length album following Growin’ Up, 2019’s 3x Platinum What You See is What You Get and his 4x Platinum debut, This One’s For You. Across these eighteen tracks, including a rendition of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car,” the Grand Ole Opry-member and 8x CMA, 3x ACM, 3x Billboard Music Award-winner continues to establish himself as one of music’s most authentic and powerful voices in music today, as he explores themes of family, legacy, love and personal growth.

