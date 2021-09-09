Luke Bryan Walks Niece Down the Aisle for College Grove Wedding

It was a gorgeous Tennessee day for a wedding as country artist Luke Bryan walked his niece Jordan Cheshire down the aisle.

On Sunday, September 5, Cheshire wed Clint Eudy in an outdoor wedding in College Grove at the Troubadour Golf and Field Club.

Family members in attendance included Caroline Bryan who was escorted down the aisle by sons Bo and Tate, her brother Til, sister Kris, and grandmother, LeClaire Bryan.

In a social media post, Emily Clarke events shared it took 20 days to create the picturesque wedding. In one photo, Clarke showed the ceremony location with a view of the Tennessee rolling hillside.

For the reception, they used a black tent, the ceiling was lined with twinkle lights creating an under-the-stars effect with the white flowers taking center stage. Before entering the main tent, there was a tunnel of babies breath and white flowers. Clarke shared it took over 10,000 stems of baby’s breath to create the entrance.

By the wedding cake, they created a family tree with photos of their deceased loved ones.

Jordan is the oldest of three children born to Kelly (Luke’s sister) and Lee Cheshire. In 2007, Kelly Cheshire died of undetermined causes. In 2014, Lee died from a heart attack. Luke and Caroline Bryan stepped in to raise Jordan, Kris, and Til.

