Luke Bryan to Perform for Super Bowl After Party

Luke Bryan will perform as part of The Big Concert for Small Business, Verizon’s after-party for Super Bowl VW on Sunday, February 7 at 10 pm.

Hosted by Tiffany Haddish, the event will also feature performances by Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Christina Aguilera, Eric Church, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, and Miley Cyrus.

The concert will be live-streamed on Yahoo, Fios, @Verizon on Twitter, Twitch, YouTube and TikTok, and broadcasted on BET, CBS Sports Network, CMT, MTV2 and MTV Live, as well as aired on iHeart and Sirius. The event is curated and produced by RocNation.

“I am excited to be a part of Verizon’s The Big Concert for Small Business,” shared Luke. “Small businesses are such an important part of our communities. I was honored to participate in their Pay It Forward Live series back in March of 2020. We need to make sure we are continuing to support them, and I love that Verizon has stayed committed to raise awareness on their behalf.”

Verizon announced a number of initiatives to support their recovery and aid in their survival through the pandemic and beyond. The company is committing $10 million to provide grants to small businesses through LISC, a national nonprofit that invests in affordable housing, economic development, health, education, and jobs nationwide, and will launch a customized multi-week training program for small business owners and entrepreneurs.

Verizon is asking the public to share what local small businesses they can’t live without. From February 1-7, individuals can tag their favorite small businesses on Twitter using #BigConcertSmallBiz for a virtual spotlight during Verizon’s Big Concert for Small Business Super Bowl after-party concert. Verizon is also supporting a text-to-give campaign. Wireless users on any carrier can text SMALLBIZ to 20222 to make a one-time donation of $10 to LISC.