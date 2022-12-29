Luke Bryan’s Florida Home is on the Market

Luke Bryan is selling his slice of 30A, the listing price is $18 million, reports Taste of Country.

The four-story home in Santa Rosa is over 4,000 square feet with 95 feet of beach front view.

Built in 1994, the home was sold in 2013 and then redesigned by Nashville designer, Chad James. The gated estate has a pool with a view of the beach from every room.

Back in 2017, the Bryans shared the meaning of home called “Snowman” a nod to Bryan’s brother, Chris who died when he was 19. The home was featured in Traditional Home and again with People Magazine.

Taste of Country reports if the property sells for the asking price, it will be one of the most expensive country celebrity homes transactions ever.

The Martin Group Luxury Coastal Luxury has the listing for the home, see the photos here.