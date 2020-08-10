Luke Bryan & Darius Rucker to Perform at the Opry

Luke Bryan and Opry member Darius Rucker will step into the circle together for the Grand Ole Opry’s 4,937th consecutive Saturday night broadcast Saturday, August 15. The Opry will air on Circle TV and SiriusXM as well as the Opry’s flagship home 650 WSM AM and wsmonline.com.

Bryan’s most recent single “One Margarita” just became his 25th No. 1 single of his career. Rucker will also release new music on August 7 with his single “Beers and Sunshine,” a feel-good summer song about slowing down to enjoy the simple things in life when the world feels out of control.

As the Grand Ole Opry approaches its 95th year in the midst of a global pandemic, Opry members and special guest artists have kept the music playing from the unbroken circle and is reaching some of its largest audiences to date. The Opry has been reaching millions of fans and making new ones each week as it has logged viewers from over 100 countries worldwide who have been tuning in since shows with a live Opry House audience were paused in mid-March.

The Opry’s paused shows without an audience since March 14 have included Opry members Trace Adkins, Bill Anderson, Kelsea Ballerini, Clint Black, Garth Brooks, Terri Clark, Luke Combs, Dailey & Vincent, Vince Gill, Dustin Lynch, Chris Janson, Reba McEntire, Craig Morgan, the Oak Ridge Boys, Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Jeannie Seely, Blake Shelton, Ricky Skaggs, Connie Smith, Marty Stuart, Keith Urban, Steve Wariner, Mark Wills, Trisha Yearwood and Chris Young along with special guests Lady A, Lauren Alaina, Mandy Barnett, Lee Brice, T. Graham Brown, Steven Curtis Chapman, Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper, Jason Crabb, Sara Evans, Amy Grant and daughters Jenny Gill and Corrina Grant Gill, Tracy Lawrence, Ashley McBryde, Chrissy Metz, Keb’ Mo’, Carly Pearce, Kellie Pickler, Michael Ray, The Scott Family, Gwen Stefani, Sam Williams, CeCe Winans, Charlie Worsham, and Brett Young.