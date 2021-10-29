Luke Bryan Changes Tire for Stranded Mother in Columbia

Country artist Luke Bryan just proved he’s not afraid to get his hands dirty.

Columbia mom, Courtney Potts, found herself stranded on Campbellsville Pike with a flat tire.

“It just doesn’t seem real. It seems surreal,” said Potts to News Channel 4. “I was going around the curve, and all of a sudden I just heard ‘THUMP’ and I was like ‘this is a cherry on top of my great day.'”

But Potts day changed when Bryan stopped to help her with the flat tire.

“When he hopped out, like his voice, you automatically knew it,” continued Potts. “He was like, ‘Hey, we almost hit you. We got to get you out of the road.’ Then when I got back into the car, I was like, I called my stepdad and was like, ‘Luke Bryan is here changing my tires. You should probably come.'”

Sharing a video of the tire change on Instagram, Potts stated, “Thank you again @lukebryan I cannot thank you enough for helping me and my kids! It really made our day so much better!”

Bryan was just announced as the host of the CMA Awards to air on ABC on November 10, 2021. This will be his first time to host, and the first solo host of the show in the last 18 years.