Luke Bryan & Carrie Underwood Announce Vegas Residencies

Luke Bryan & Carrie Underwood announced their first-ever residency in Las Vegas. Both will be performing at The Theatre at Resorts World in Las Vegas.

Bryan’s shows will begin on Friday, February 11, 2022, and is scheduled for six shows that month with more to be announced soon. Tickets, plus VIP and premium ticket packages, are on sale at AXS.com.



“We are looking forward to putting a show together for the fans in Vegas that will be a unique way to see me in concert, something different than coming to a show on the road,” shared Luke in a release. “When I saw the renderings and all of the state-of-the-art technology that The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas was offering I just knew this was a place I had to headline. I am already working on ideas and setlists for these shows and can’t wait to get in front of the fans on this new playground where I can create a fun and super high energy experience.”

Underwood’s shows titled REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, will begin December 1, 2021.

The star-studded performances will begin with Celine Dion’s return to Las Vegas with a brand-new show and a special opening night performance to benefit COVID-19 Relief on Friday, Nov. 5. Following Dion, Underwood’s first six shows are scheduled for December 1, 3, 4, 8, 10, and 11.

Of her first residency, Underwood said in a release, “Touring is one of my favorite things I get to do as a performer and we’ve all really been missing that. I love being on the road and coming to the fans where they live but it will also be fun to get to do multiple shows in one place where people will be able to come to get that concert experience and have some fun in Las Vegas at the same time. It’s such a special honor to be one of the first artists to get to perform in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas.”

Additionally, Underwood has arranged for a donation of $1 from each ticket sold for REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency to be contributed to Make-A-Wish Foundation of America (https://wish.org), which grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Underwood has been involved with the organization for more than 15 years, granting wishes since the beginning of her recording career.