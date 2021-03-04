Luke Bryan Brings Back Lager and Launches New Seltzer

Constellation Brands, teamed up with Luke Bryan to reintroduce Two Lane American Golden Lager, named for the familiar roads that lead you home, and welcome Two Lane Hard Seltzer, a new Southern-inspired hard seltzer.

Luke and Constellation introduced Two Lane Lager in early 2020, before temporarily hitting pause on production. Now, the beer is back on shelves and available in the corner of the country Luke calls home: Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, with plans to steadily expand distribution in the coming years. Fans in the Southeast will have more ways to kick it up, because the lager is joined by Two Lane Hard Seltzer. Two Lane Hard Seltzer was introduced in Georgia, and given its warm reception, it is now available beyond the Peach State. Each of its four refreshing flavors channels the taste of home with just one sip, reminding drinkers of summer days at the lake or sitting on the porch.

“It’s no secret that I love a good time, and I’m also deeply connected to my roots. Two Lane has found the perfect balance, combining my celebratory approach to life and my connection to home,” Luke said. “I’m very excited that Two Lane is back on shelves, and I can’t wait for people to get their first sips of Two Lane Hard Seltzer. It’s a great complement to the lager, and I hope y’all love it as much as I do.”

Luke’s support of Two Lane goes far deeper than a celebrity endorsement. He’s played an instrumental role throughout the entire process, from tasting to creative development. In fact, the flavors of Two Lane Hard Seltzer offer a literal taste of Luke’s home, with Southern-inspired recipes such as Cherry Limeade, Peach Tea, Blueberry Lemonade and Watermelon Punch.

“Two Lane is a natural extension of our high-end portfolio, and we are thrilled not only to get lager back on shelf, but to also offer Two Lane Hard Seltzer to fans across the Southeast,” said Jim Sabia, executive vice president and managing director, Beer Division, Constellation Brands. “We found an incredible co-creator in Luke Bryan. He’s down to earth and is direct in sharing his likes and dislikes, so working with him and evolving the Two Lane brand has been a really fun ride.”

Using only high-quality, American-grown ingredients, Constellation and Luke are proud to brew every can of Two Lane Lager and Hard Seltzer in Daleville, Virgina, with water sourced from the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Two Lane American Golden Lager: Has 4.2% ABV, 99 calories and only 3 grams of carbohydrates per 12-ounce serving. It is available in 6-pack cans, 12-pack cans, 16-ounce single-serve cans and on draft. A 12-pack of cans has an SRP of $15.99.

Two Lane Hard Seltzer: Every 12-ounce serving has 4.5% ABV, 3 grams of real cane sugar, 110 calories and is gluten-free. All four flavors of Two Lane Hard Seltzer are available in 12-can variety packs featuring 12-ounce slim cans with an SRP of $15.99. Additionally, Cherry Limeade is offered in 16-ounce single-serve cans.

Visit drinktwolane.com for more information and details on where to find the nearest Two Lane retailer, or get it delivered straight to your door. Additionally, pending our ability to safely enjoy live music together in the months ahead, fans can crack open a Two Lane at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee (Sept. 2-5, 2021), and Rock the Ocean's Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Nov. 12-14, 2021).