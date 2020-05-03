Country music star Luke Bryan and his wife are known for pranking each other and documenting it via social media. During the holidays, the couple even have “12 days of Prankmas” a prank-filled countdown to Christmas.

What better time for pranks than now as many of us are at home most of the day?

Recently, Luke pranked his wife during a bike ride. Sharing a video on Instagram, Luke writes, “she’s about to get train horned and she doesn’t know” referring to wife Caroline as she rides a bike. As Caroline is startled, she falls off her bike.

View this post on Instagram Lina gets hit with the train horn. #quarantine #toottoot A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Apr 6, 2020 at 4:21pm PDT

But then Caroline gets Luke back with her own prank.

Via Instagram, Caroline says “Got Luke back….😈 “Somebody messes with me, I’m gonna mess with him”- Al Capone” We can’t stop watching as Luke tosses his beer. And how long did Caroline have to sit in that cabinet before he showed up?