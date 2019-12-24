We got mom good. #12daysofpranksmas has begun. Make sure to follow @linabryan3 on Instagram to watch it all unfold. Posted by Luke Bryan on Friday, December 13, 2019

Caroline Bryan, wife of country artist Luke Bryan, likes to have a little fun before Christmas. Calling it the 12 Days of Prankmas, the Bryans pull a new prank on an unsuspecting member of the Bryan family.

The first video posted for Prankmas 2019 was a prank on Luke’s mother LeClaire. Chelcie Lynn, a comedian who has an alter ego called “Trailer Trash Tina”, plays a crazed fan who runs after Luke and tackles him to the ground. LeClaire waves for help and attempts to save Luke.

Follow Caroline Bryan on Instagram for more pranks. A popular one where she puts clear fingernail polish on Luke’s favorite soap returned this year.