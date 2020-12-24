Luke and Caroline Bryan are Back with Pranksmas

Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline have a Christmas tradition called “12 Days of Prankmas.’

This year, Luke Bryan started the pranks with a prank involving Tim Tebow and his Heisman trophy.

Before COVID, Luke and Caroline Bryan held an event to benefit the Brett Boyer Foundation where you could bid on items – one was the opportunity to have Tim Tebow’s Heisman trophy for six months, and the Bryans won.

The prank starts when what Caroline thought was the Heisman trophy was delivered to their home but was terribly damaged in shipping but of course, it wasn’t and Tim Tebow makes an appearance in the prank.

Via Instagram, Caroline stated, “Pranksmas Day 1: Luke convinced me that Tim Tebows’s Heisman was trashed and it was pretty much my fault! I think my blood pressure went to an all time high!!”

Then Luke replied in the comments, “Pranksmas is finally here. It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Enjoy y’all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caroline Bryan (@linabryan3)

New this year, Caroline launched a line of apparel and stickers called Best Bad Influence. Shirts have sayings of “Best Bad Influence,” “Gotta be Tough When You’re Stupid,” “Merry Prankmas,” and more. One of the sweatshirts have sold out but currently, the other shirts are available. Shop the website here.

They even held a Prankmas contest where you could submit your own pranks. Winners will be announced on Christmas Eve.