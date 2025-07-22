Lukas Nelson Extends Tour with Stop in Nashville

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Lukas Nelson will embark on his extensive The American Romance Tour this fall, which includes newly confirmed stops at Austin’s Paramount Theatre (two nights), Dallas’ Majestic Theatre, Nashville’s Pinnacle , Atlanta’s Buckhead Theatre, Washington D.C.’s Lincoln Theater, Philadelphia’s Brooklyn Bowl and Chicago’s The Vic among others. The tour will stop at The Pinnacle on October 8th.

Tickets for the new dates, which will feature special guests Stephen Wilson Jr., The Band Loula and Laci Kaye Booth, will be available for pre-sale starting Thursday, July 24 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following on Friday, July 25 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found at www.lukasnelson.com/tour.

The tour celebrates Nelson’s acclaimed new album, American Romance, which was released last month via Sony Music Nashville. Stream/purchase HERE.

MORE EVENTS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email