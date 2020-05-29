



Luis Barbershop will open its third Middle Tennessee location.

The latest location will open at the CoolSprings Galleria at 1800 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin.

Announcing via Facebook, the classic barbershop will hold a grand opening on June 1.

Their motto is “To inspire, nurture, and motivate each other, one hair style at a time.”

Luis Barbershop wants to create a place that feels like a haven, free of worry and place to slow down and enjoy the moment.

They even carry their own line of Luis Barbershop products, pomade, beard balm, and beard oil.

Luis Barbershop has two other locations – Spring Hill and Antioch.

You can schedule your appointment online here. Luis Barbershop is following CDC guidelines.

For the latest news, visit their Facebook page.



