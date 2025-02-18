Ludovico Einaudi Announces Tour Stop at The Ryman

Ludovico Einaudi has announced a North American fall tour ahead of his upcoming studio album, The Summer Portraits, released on Friday, January 31, via Decca.

Starting on September 30 in Chicago, the composer and pianist will bring his music to New York, Los Angeles, and Toronto and stop in Nashville at The Ryman on October 9th; find tickets here.

Einaudi inspired The Summer Portraits through a cascade of personal memories triggered by sun, summer, and family holidays. Part of the album was recorded at Abbey Road, with baroque violin contribution from Théotime Langlois de Swarte and orchestral parts performed by the strings of The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Robert Ames. The musicians with whom he has cultivated a lasting collaboration over many years — Federico Mecozzi on violin and viola, Redi Hasa on cello, and multi-instrumentalist Francesco Arcuri — recorded on almost all the tracks of the album. However, many songs better suited the intimacy of Einaudi’s home studio in the countryside far better, where the whole experience was more personal, capturing the essence of The Summer Portraits.

