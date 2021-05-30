Ludlow & Prime Launches Rewards Program

Ludlow & Prime is Brentwood’s premier restaurant and lounge that serves modern Americana cuisine. Enjoy a modern, yet rustic, atmosphere as you indulge in high-end comfort classics. In addition to familiar favorites, such as buttermilk fried chicken, you will also find classics like oysters, gumbo, and prime steaks.

Ludlow & Prime cooks with the highest quality ingredients. Ingredients are locally sourced whenever possible, sustainable and many items are made from scratch. Some of their best dishes we recommend? Deviled Eggs with Bacon Jam or some Gulf Seafood Gumbo to start. Giant Shrimp and Grits or a 16oz Ribeye with a Bernaise for the main course. Brooklyn Style Cheesecake for dessert anyone?

Locally owned and operated, Ludlow & Prime offers you the culinary experience of a wood-fired grill. This grill elevates the flavor profile of your meal, enhancing the bold flavors and rich layers of their already exceptional dishes. From business impressions to family celebrations – Ludlow & Prime can handle them all.

The Ludlow experience just got even better! You can now earn rewards toward free food with every dining experience! Ludlow & Prime is launching My Ludlow Rewards where you can earn 1 point for every dollar spent, every time you dine. For every 250 points earned, you are able to redeem $25 worth of credit towards your Ludlow meal. Want 50 free points now? Receive 25 points by creating your rewards account. Earn an additional 25 points on your birthday! You can even earn points with the purchase of a gift card. One of the best perks of this reward programme? Enjoying Elite Member-Only access to exclusive specialty dinners and tastings.

Ludlow & Prime offers so much more than an amazing dining experience with a great atmosphere and tantalizing food. Their custom rewards programme offers a generous points system in addition to special perks. View their menu, place your order online or sign up for the rewards program by clicking this link.