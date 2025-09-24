Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Sept. 24, 2025

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from September 17-24, 2025. Not all low scores are bad; these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Aha Indian Grill 87 3015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 101 Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Routine 09/17/2025 Gyros King 87 3046 Columbia Ave. Ste 113 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 09/22/2025 Frothy Monkey 92 125 5th Ave. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 09/22/2025 Edley's Bar-B-Que Factory 94 230 Franklin Rd Bldg-C03 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 09/19/2025 Kansha Japanese Express 94 4910 Main Street #110 Spring Hill, TN 37174-2732 Food Service Routine 09/19/2025 Mojo's Taco Restaurant 94 230 Franklin Road Ste 11Y Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 09/23/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

