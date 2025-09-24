Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Sept. 24, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
health inspections

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from September 17-24, 2025. Not all low scores are bad; these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Aha Indian Grill873015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 101 Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Routine09/17/2025
Gyros King873046 Columbia Ave. Ste 113 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine09/22/2025
Frothy Monkey92125 5th Ave. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine09/22/2025
Edley's Bar-B-Que Factory94230 Franklin Rd Bldg-C03 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up09/19/2025
Kansha Japanese Express944910 Main Street #110 Spring Hill, TN 37174-2732Food Service Routine09/19/2025
Mojo's Taco Restaurant94230 Franklin Road Ste 11Y Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up09/23/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here