Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Oct. 8, 2025

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from October 1-8, 2025. Not all low scores are bad; these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Bayleaf Indian Restaurant685024 Spedale Ct Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine10/07/2025
The White Alligator77230 Franklin Rd STE-11HH Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/07/2025
Holiday Inn Continental Breakfast771738 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/03/2025
W'lins892105 Wall Street Suite 103 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine10/02/2025
Connors Steak and Seafood931916 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up10/07/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

