Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Oct. 29, 2025

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from October 22-29, 2025. Not all low scores are bad; these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Franklin Marriott Stave Restaurant 67 700 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 10/27/2025 Popeyes 72 1800 Galleria Blvd 3050 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 10/24/2025 Ice Point Cafe 79 1113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 115 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/28/2025 Penn Station Subs 82 102 Lumber Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/27/2025 Westhaven Golf Club Kitchen 87 4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/28/2025 Asuka Japanese Steakhouse 88 2029 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 10/24/2025 BB's BBQ 89 228 New Hwy 96 W Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/24/2025 Grecian Pizzeria 92 2003 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 10/24/2025 Garcia's Mexican Restaurant 94 1709 Galleria Blvd. Ste 1013 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 10/28/2025 Biscuit Love Franklin LLC 94 132 3rd Avenue South Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/28/2025 Wicked Slice Mobile Unit 94 4000 Golf Club Ln Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/28/2025 The Country Boy 94 4141 Old Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 10/23/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

