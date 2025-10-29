Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Oct. 29, 2025

Michael Carpenter
health inspections

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from October 22-29, 2025. Not all low scores are bad; these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Franklin Marriott Stave Restaurant67700 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine10/27/2025
Popeyes721800 Galleria Blvd 3050 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine10/24/2025
Ice Point Cafe791113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 115 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/28/2025
Penn Station Subs82102 Lumber Dr. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/27/2025
Westhaven Golf Club Kitchen874000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/28/2025
Asuka Japanese Steakhouse882029 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine10/24/2025
BB's BBQ89228 New Hwy 96 W Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/24/2025
Grecian Pizzeria922003 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up10/24/2025
Garcia's Mexican Restaurant941709 Galleria Blvd. Ste 1013 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up10/28/2025
Biscuit Love Franklin LLC94132 3rd Avenue South Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/28/2025
Wicked Slice Mobile Unit944000 Golf Club Ln Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/28/2025
The Country Boy944141 Old Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up10/23/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

