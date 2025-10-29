Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Oct. 29, 2025

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from October 22-29, 2025. Not all low scores are bad; these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Franklin Marriott Stave Restaurant
|67
|700 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|10/27/2025
|Popeyes
|72
|1800 Galleria Blvd 3050 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|10/24/2025
|Ice Point Cafe
|79
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 115 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/28/2025
|Penn Station Subs
|82
|102 Lumber Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/27/2025
|Westhaven Golf Club Kitchen
|87
|4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/28/2025
|Asuka Japanese Steakhouse
|88
|2029 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|10/24/2025
|BB's BBQ
|89
|228 New Hwy 96 W Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/24/2025
|Grecian Pizzeria
|92
|2003 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/24/2025
|Garcia's Mexican Restaurant
|94
|1709 Galleria Blvd. Ste 1013 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/28/2025
|Biscuit Love Franklin LLC
|94
|132 3rd Avenue South Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/28/2025
|Wicked Slice Mobile Unit
|94
|4000 Golf Club Ln Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/28/2025
|The Country Boy
|94
|4141 Old Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/23/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
