Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Oct. 22, 2025

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from October 15-22, 2025. Not all low scores are bad; these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Ground811409 West Main Street Suite 301 Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine10/20/2025
The Manor House Grill836200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046Food Service - Routine10/21/2025
Strouds Barbeque851010 Fulton Greer Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine10/21/2025
The Manor House Grill Bar886200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046Food Service - Routine10/21/2025
Grecian Pizzeria882003 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service - Routine10/16/2025
Bayleaf Indian Restaurant905024 Spedale Ct Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service - Follow-Up10/17/2025
Cafe India91101 International Dr STE-106 Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up10/17/2025
The Chile Burrito Co94330 Franklin Road Suite 911-d Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Follow-Up10/17/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

