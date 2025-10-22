Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Oct. 22, 2025

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from October 15-22, 2025. Not all low scores are bad; these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Ground 81 1409 West Main Street Suite 301 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 10/20/2025 The Manor House Grill 83 6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046 Food Service - Routine 10/21/2025 Strouds Barbeque 85 1010 Fulton Greer Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 10/21/2025 The Manor House Grill Bar 88 6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046 Food Service - Routine 10/21/2025 Grecian Pizzeria 88 2003 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 10/16/2025 Bayleaf Indian Restaurant 90 5024 Spedale Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/17/2025 Cafe India 91 101 International Dr STE-106 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/17/2025 The Chile Burrito Co 94 330 Franklin Road Suite 911-d Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/17/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

