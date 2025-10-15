Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Oct. 15, 2025

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from October 8-15, 2025. Not all low scores are bad; these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Cafe India 62 101 International Dr. STE-106 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/09/2025 Nashville Golf And Athletic Club 71 1703 Crockett Springs Trail Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 10/08/2025 The Chile Burrito Co. 79 330 Franklin Road Suite 911-d Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 10/09/2025 The Rutledge Restaurant 81 105 International Dr Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 10/13/2025 The Well Coffeehouse 82 711 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 10/10/2025 Andy's Frozen Custard 84 4941 Main Street Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 10/08/2025 The Country Boy 85 4141 Old Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/13/2025 McAlister's Deli 85 330 Franklin Rd. SUITE 138A Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 10/09/2025 Sonic Drive In #4755 90 208-B Wilson Pike Circle Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 10/09/2025 Ching's Asain Bistro 93 188 Front St. STE 104 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/09/2025 La Tapatia -- Mobile 93 111 Grenadier Dr Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/14/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

