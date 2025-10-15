Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Oct. 15, 2025

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from October 8-15, 2025. Not all low scores are bad; these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Cafe India62101 International Dr. STE-106 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/09/2025
Nashville Golf And Athletic Club711703 Crockett Springs Trail Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine10/08/2025
The Chile Burrito Co.79330 Franklin Road Suite 911-d Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine10/09/2025
The Rutledge Restaurant81105 International Dr Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine10/13/2025
The Well Coffeehouse82711 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine10/10/2025
Andy's Frozen Custard844941 Main Street Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine10/08/2025
The Country Boy854141 Old Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/13/2025
McAlister's Deli85330 Franklin Rd. SUITE 138A Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine10/09/2025
Sonic Drive In #475590208-B Wilson Pike Circle Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine10/09/2025
Ching's Asain Bistro93188 Front St. STE 104 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/09/2025
La Tapatia -- Mobile93111 Grenadier Dr Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/14/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

