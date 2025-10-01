Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Oct. 1, 2025

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from September 24 to October 1, 2025. Not all low scores are bad; these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Connors Steak and Seafood
|52
|1916 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|09/30/2025
|Corelife Eatery
|65
|401B Cool Springs Blvd STE 220 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|09/30/2025
|Benchmark Sports Pub & Eatery Bar
|87
|5000 Hughes Crossing Blvd. ste 115 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|09/29/2025
|Bawarchi Biryani Point
|92
|625 bakers Bridge Ave Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|09/29/2025
|Aha Indian Grill
|92
|3015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 101 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|09/24/2025
|Pasta N Cream
|93
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd Ste 160 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|09/29/2025
|Dunkin' Donuts/Baskin-Robbins
|94
|1098A Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|09/30/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please join our FREE Newsletter