Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Nov. 26, 2025

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from November 19-26, 2025. Not all low scores are bad; these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Puckett's Gro.& Restaurant83120 Fourth S. Ave. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine11/24/2025
The Heritage At Brentwood89900 Heritage Way. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine11/24/2025
Koi Sushi and Thai93102 Lumber Drive Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine11/25/2025
Golden Pizza & Indian Cuisine94127 Franklin Road Suite 180 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up11/25/2025
Mockingbird Theater94230 Franklin Rd. Bldg. 6 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine11/19/2025
Sakura Franklin INC94595 Hillsboro Rd suite 319 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up11/19/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

