Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Nov. 26, 2025

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from November 19-26, 2025. Not all low scores are bad; these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Puckett's Gro.& Restaurant 83 120 Fourth S. Ave. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/24/2025 The Heritage At Brentwood 89 900 Heritage Way. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 11/24/2025 Koi Sushi and Thai 93 102 Lumber Drive Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/25/2025 Golden Pizza & Indian Cuisine 94 127 Franklin Road Suite 180 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 11/25/2025 Mockingbird Theater 94 230 Franklin Rd. Bldg. 6 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/19/2025 Sakura Franklin INC 94 595 Hillsboro Rd suite 319 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 11/19/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

