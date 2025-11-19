Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Nov. 19, 2025

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from November 12-19, 2025. Not all low scores are bad; these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date J. Alexander Restaurant 70 1721 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/17/2025 Circa 83 1549 Thompson Station Rd. W. Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 11/14/2025 La Tapatia Mobile #2 87 111 Grenadier Dr Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/12/2025 Chang Spicy Hot Pot 91 1113 Murfreesboro Rd Suite 108 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/17/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email