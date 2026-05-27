Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for May 27, 2026

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from May 20-27, 2026. Not all low scores are bad; these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Gary's Place 82 2001 Campbell Station Pkwy B-1 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service 05/22/2026 Bheema Indian Cuisine 89 5024 Spedale Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service 05/22/2026 La Tapatia Mobile #2 90 111 Grenadier Dr Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 05/21/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.