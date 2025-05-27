Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for May 27, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
health inspections

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from May 20-27, 2025. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressDate
1799 Kitchen & Bar Room84130 2nd Ave N, Franklin, TN 3706405/22/2025
Mad For Galbi937340 Nolensville road suite 105, Nolensville, TN 3713505/22/2025
The Governor's Club Palmer Restaurant949681 Concord Rd., Brentwood, TN 3702705/21/2025
Southall Event Center902200 Osage Lp, Franklin, TN 3706405/20/2025
Southall Production Kitchen882200 Osage Lp, Franklin, TN 3706405/20/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here